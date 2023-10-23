Scottsdale Aquatic Centre decreases swim lesson fees ahead of summer

Scottsdale Aquatic Centre has reduced the fees for its swim programs to make lessons more affordable.
The proposal was passed during Dorset Council's October meeting.
Scottsdale Aquatic Centre Manager Jane Kilburn presented a report to the council that the centre had been reviewing its fees and charges and was responding to community feedback.
The Aquatic Centre had also been reviewing its swimming lessons costs and was asked for a decrease in fees to be consistent with other outdoor facilities in Tasmania.
In response to a question about revenue, Ms Kilburn said that their margin should be the same given their current number of enrolments.
"I'm actually expecting that as the program continues that we will get more uptake," she said.
The council also heard that during a community consultation, the price of the programs was a barrier for some people.
Ms Kilburn also spoke about the importance of the community accessing the swimming lessons ahead of a warm summer.
"We're coming into what's forecast to be a really warm summer," she said.
"We live on an island. I expect there'll be a lot of people using the beach, waterways, dams and all the rest of it and we haven't had a really comprehensive Learn to Swim program for this area for quite a few years so I think it's really positive step forward."
Learn to Swim and Aqua Aerobic classes will now be decreased to $17 per class instead of $19.
