Are those bubbles? Variety TasBash convoy rides through the North

If you were on the road in the North East on Monday, you may have seen some particularly unique looking cars driving through the countryside.
While it's a far cry from Mad Max, the Variety TasBash convoy was burning through the Midlands, starting from the Launceston Country Club and travelled to Lilydale Falls Park, then onto Scottsdale High School.
Among the "bashers" was Rocky Schiro in his original Wrest Point Regines Roller.
Mr Schiro got involved with TasBash by entering a competition to name the car, which he won.
"It's a 1973 Mercedes Benz and is painted in colour of pink; it has the Wrest Point tower on top of it which is where I work as a porter," Mr Schiro said.
The Variety Bash is Australia's largest and longest running charity motoring event, where participants drive themed cars through rural Tasmania to raise funds for Variety's Children's Charity.
This year's bashers took inspiration from the likes of Motley Crue, Blinky Bill and Where's Wally.
Mr Schiro said their car alone had raised $45,000 this year.
He said he loved the comradery around meeting fellow bashers.
"And also visiting the schools and seeing the smiles on the little kids' faces," he said.
"Just seeing the reactions on their faces is amazing, we enter schools in a convoy and put our sirens on, we've got bubbles coming out of our car; they're just so glad to see us."
