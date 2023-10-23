Carrick planning application raises concerns for World War I Elm tree

A planning application for four units on a Carrick property has raised concerns from local residents and Westbury RSL about its impact on a 105-year-old English Elm dedicated to World War I soldiers from the area.
Meander Valley councillors considered the application at their October meeting which received a recommendation from council officers to approve the four units.
However the application received four objections from the public.
Some of the complaints took issue with the density of the units and whether there would be sufficient parking once the development was complete.
However, the impact of the properties on the elm tree nearby was raised in all responses, with concerns that underground works would damage the root system of the tree.
The English Elm was planted in 1918 in memory of Carrick residents who fought during World War I.
"It is Meander Valley's moral obligation to ensure that plans for any underground services will avoid damage to the root system of this tree," one resident wrote.
Westbury RSL President Bob Sackley also submitted a representation after a Carrick resident notified him of risks to the English Elm.
Mr Sackley urged the council to make sure that "every consideration be made to preserve this living war memorial."
Meander Valley's planning officer notes that the memorial elm "is an important local feature" and measures would be taken to prevent any damage.
"Unfortunately, the tree is not formally heritage listed or otherwise given protection in the planning scheme or other legislation."
"This makes it difficult for Council to require any specific action to be taken."
The planning officer recommended that a note should be placed on any permit asking for care to be taken during works carried out in the area.
Westbury RSL's Vice President Nick Howlett spoke during the October meeting asking councillors to require the applicant to preserve the root structure of the tree.
English Elms have a life expectancy of 300-400 years and the tree is a "living memorial" for Carrick descendants of World War I veterans.
Mr Howlett also asked the council to require the applicant to lodge a $10,000 good will bond for six months with half going to the Veterans Welfare Fund in the event of any damage.
Councillor Ben Dudman said he was unsure of the legality of some of the proposals but said he was confident that the tree would be protected.
Deputy Mayor Stephanie Cameron said the significance of the tree goes back generations.
"Building a house is one thing but maintaining that significance for our community is another," she said.
The motion was passed with councillors Rodney Synfield and John Temple voting against.
