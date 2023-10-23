Steindl remaining vigilant after JackJumpers' record win against Kings

Tasmania JackJumpers captain Clint Steindl has heaped praise on his side's new imports Marcus Lee and Jordon Crawford following their win against the Sydney Kings.
The 34-year-old sharpshooter produced his best performance of the NBL season against the Kings on Sunday, putting up 13 points at 67 per cent from the field.
The Queenslander said Lee and Crawford - who have a staggering 43-centimetre height difference - had grown into their roles seamlessly.
"I think Marcus is doing great job setting the tone early in those first few possessions and although he came away with two fouls, it set the tone for us in terms of how we wanted to play that game," Steindl said of Lee, who finished with a franchise record 13 rebounds, six of which were offensive.
He continued on Crawford: "He's competitive. He understands what he needs to do out on the floor and he understands how to play within the system.
"He's playing very aggressively right now and that's what we need him to do. Teams are going to scout him, like they have been with [Milton Doyle] over the past season and they're going to put things in place to make other guys beat them.
"But Jordon is the kind of guy that is able to play off the dribble, find gaps, find space, create his own space. The way he does it, I'm sure he's just going to keep on doing it because it's extremely hard to stop."
The 105 points scored by the JackJumpers was a franchise record, with the usually-defensive team getting the better of a 200-point shootout against their biggest rivals.
JackJumpers coach Scott Roth reacted to his side's performance by saying it "wasn't beautiful by any means".
"We've improved in some areas and we have a lot of areas to improve. Our defence needs to get a little bit tighter in some areas and this is obviously not a finished product," he said.
Steindl was slightly more positive, but had a similar focus on where the team could improve.
"We're playing well both sides of the ball, but we gave up 95 points and they shot close to 30 free-throws as well, which is something we try not to do," Steindl reflected.
"And I guess a lot of that was in the second quarter where we upped the physicality again and probably gave away too many cheap ones and put them in the bonus early."
Melbourne United will become Tasmania's second familiar foe for the season, with the teams having already faced off at John Cain Arena in round two, however, this time the clash will be in front of the Ant Army.
The Friday night contest appears promising for the neutral fans too, with their previous meeting producing a thrilling comeback from the JackJumpers led by Doyle.
The match tips off at 7.30pm at the Derwent Entertainment Centre.
