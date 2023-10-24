Unruly behaviour at dog parks should be called out by everyone

GLAD Mayor Garwood reminded us all that the dog park is not just a "babysitter" and that "you can't just let them roam unsupervised" (The Examiner, October 17). "What do you expect? It's a dog park!" is what we sometimes hear from owners of unruly dogs who keep on jumping on us or our dogs. Well, we expect you to have control of your dog(s), even in a dog park. A little courtesy goes a long way. Dogs are also happier when they have been taught manners. Unfortunately, at times, we do feel bullied off the park as we'd rather leave than let a situation escalate.
Lucy Colebrooke-Taylor, Launceston
I WOULD like to comment on the new speed limits around Launceston. Especially coming down Bathurst Street heading towards the Northern Suburbs, you cross Brisbane St assuming that the limit is 60 klm, you go under the Paterson Street overpass and there is a new 50 km/h sign affixed on the left wall. You go another 200 metres and another sign indicates that the speed limit is again 60 km/h. So, why change for such a small distance? Am I missing something that our traffic boffins think will be safer for our driving public?
Anthony Wayne Galvin, Launceston
THE HYPOCRISY of prominent Referendum 'No' Campaigner's Senator Jacinta Price and Opposition Leader Peter Dutton defies belief. While promoting the 'No' case they were saying all Australians should be equal and treated the same, including First Nations People and their children; now they are calling for special treatment for Aboriginal children advocating for a 'Royal Commission into the sexual abuse of Aboriginal children' without 'one shred of real evidence being presented' (The Examiner, 20 October).
The abhorrent evil of child abuse, to our eternal shame, is widespread (nationally and internationally) and not just confined to Aboriginal children; an appalling situation recognised by Liberal Bass MP Bridget Archer when she recently voted against against a motion in the federal parliament to establish an inquiry solely into child sexual abuse within Indigenous communities (The Examiner, 21 October).
Any child abuse inquiry, or Royal Commission, should be wide ranging and cover all children irrespective of race.
Thank goodness we have a Member of Parliament like Bridget Archer who is prepared to cross the floor when necessary to stop such duplicity and hypocrisy from politicians such as Senator Price and Mr. Dutton!
Jim & Linda Collier, Legana
SIMON [Cowan] made some interesting and worthwhile points in his article in The Sunday Examiner (22 October), chief among them calling for truth and honesty.
However, his comment that "there are no conditions where some people deserve more voting rights while others deserve less", in an article specifically about the Voice was disgraceful. It obviously implied that this is what the referendum called for, when I am certain that Simon is aware that a yes vote was not going to provide any additional voting rights for any person or group in Australia.
This is exactly the kind of misinformation and disinformation, mixed with some truths, that is the reason that the voice failed.
Ross Lamplugh, Ulverstone
THE use of evocative language can be used out of context, as in a "Luxe digs with killer views" in a holiday review in The Examiner (October 21). Now I might be seen as pedantic but with war and turmoil making headline news at the moment and the reporting of worldwide conflict filling our newspapers, surely there are more beautiful words to describe a scenic holiday destination than "killer views"?
S.Langerak, Hadspen
