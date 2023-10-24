Unruly behaviour at dog parks should be called out by everyone

GLAD Mayor Garwood reminded us all that the dog park is not just a "babysitter" and that "you can't just let them roam unsupervised" (The Examiner, October 17). "What do you expect? It's a dog park!" is what we sometimes hear from owners of unruly dogs who keep on jumping on us or our dogs. Well, we expect you to have control of your dog(s), even in a dog park. A little courtesy goes a long way. Dogs are also happier when they have been taught manners. Unfortunately, at times, we do feel bullied off the park as we'd rather leave than let a situation escalate.

