Upcoming speed limit changes for sections of popular tourist route

Drivers will soon need to slow down on two sections of the Tasman Highway, which is a popular East Coast tourism route.
The state's transport commissioner approved speed limit reductions at Rocky Hills, south of Swansea, and Cherry Tree Hill, east of Cranbrook.
Both will be reduced from 100kmh to 80.
"The decision to lower the speed limit was made based on the characteristics of the road, including the narrow, hilly and winding nature of both sections of the highway and the number of roadside hazards," the commissioner said.
"The most common crashes in this location are single vehicle loss-of-control type crashes. Lower speeds can typically be expected to reduce the likelihood of this type of crash."
The commissioner said the speed limit was reviewed after a request from the RACT.
The changed speed limit will come into effect once the new speed limit signs have been installed, which is set to be this week.
Motorists will also be warned of the change with 'new speed limit ahead' signs to also be placed.
"Road users are reminded to follow the posted speed limits and always drive to the conditions," the commissioner said.
Early this year, Cherry Tree Hill area was noted as a "particularly unsafe section" of highway during a parliamentary hearing into the Great Eastern Drive Tourism Support.
The Tasmanian parliamentary inquiry raised a number of concerns and established a need for works to provide a safer road environment for the region.
