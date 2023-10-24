Family celebrates Tassie couple's safe return from war in Israel

As the war in Gaza continues to escalate, one Tasmanian family has found peace after the safe return of Riverside couple Paul and Janine Targett.
Mr and Mrs Targett were on a "much anticipated" holiday in Israel with 46 other Australians when conflicts between Hamas and Israel escalated to war on Monday, October 9.
Now, nearly two weeks later, their families are breathing a collective sigh of relief as the pair touched down on Tasmanian soil on Monday, October 23.
Mrs Targett's sister, Merrilyn Billing, was grateful for their safe return home.
"We're all really relieved," she said.
"No one was expecting that this kind of thing would have happened.
"Everyone's so grateful that they have come back safely."
Mrs Billing said the couple were on a "holiday of a lifetime" and weren't aware of the escalating situation in the Middle East until it was too late.
"They had planned the holiday some time ago," she said.
"They spent some time in Egypt and Jordan before they arrived in Israel on Sunday [October 8].
"The news that a war had broken out hadn't gotten to them yet; we were all trying to reach them from home.
"We were so worried."
Mrs Billing said the group decided to drive four hours in a tour bus to Jordan before the borders closed.
"Thankfully, they all got through safely," Mrs Billing said.
"Everybody was just holding their breath, you know, it was such a long bus trip.
"They had prayed beforehand and just trusted that they would be protected."
Mrs Targett said the tour group got through the border "just in the nick of time" with only one hour to spare.
"During that bus ride, I had Psalm 91 flowing through my mind, which we call the Psalm of protection," she said.
"So I recited it to our group, all 18 verses.
"That was very helpful to a lot of the people on the bus because some were quite becoming quite agitated."
Mr Targett said he was incredibly grateful to be back home.
"You don't realize how fortunate you are to call somewhere like Tasmania home," Mr Targett said.
"We are incredibly blessed."
