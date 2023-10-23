'Dodged a bullet': Tassie winemakers shielded from China trade spat

While winemakers on the mainland wait hopefully for an outcome on the possible lifting of China's tariffs on Australian wine, some Tasmanian growers are relieved that the state was insulated from the trade spat.
At the low point of the Australia-China relationship in 2020, Beijing applied trade sanctions on Australian barley, beef and wine.
Australian wine was slapped with tariffs between 107-212 per cent.
The Chinese government is starting a five-month review to see if those wine tariffs should be lifted.
Former sales and export manager at Josef Chromy, David Milne said mainland growers would be "ecstatic" with the news.
He said while growers around the country were hit hard, Tasmanian wine mainly catered to a domestic market and was cushioned from the blow.
Mr Milne, now National Sales Manager at Endeavour Group, which acquired Josef Chromy last year, said they last exported to China five years ago primarily because it's hard to keep up with domestic demand.
He said the vineyard had to draw a line on exports to satisfy local demand.
While the vineyard has benefited from exporting to China in the past, it is not a market that is as relevant to Tasmania as other regions, Mr Milne said.
Australian Grape and Wine said Australian wine exports to China were valued at $1.2 billion before the tariffs were placed. It now sits at $8 million.
The United Kingdom is a big market for Tasmanian wine and a number of wineries export to the US and Nordic countries, Mr Milne said.
"We don't have all the supply to furnish all of these markets in any meaningful way," he said.
But that will change overtime, and the potential lifting of China's tariffs is "great news for wineries looking to expand their business", he said.
"The industry is growing and we will need to look for new markets."
Shane Holloway from Delamere Vineyard expressed similar thoughts saying that it in some ways Tasmanians growers had "dodged a bullet."
Mr Holloway said he was pleased to hear the news which would impact Tasmanian wine growers who have vineyards on the mainland, particularly in the Barossa Valley.
Australian Grape & Wine CEO Lee McLean said that while Tasmanian producers are more domestically focused, the review process could bring opportunities in China for Tasmanian wine makers too.
Tasmania was fortunate in being "insulated from the worst of it" but the tariffs have led to high stock levels across the country which need to find a home somewhere, he said.
"Much of that will flow into the domestic market," he said.
"So if you're operating solely in the domestic market and not exporting, there is still a benefit in having this review process underway."
"Because hopefully that increases demand for wine and opportunities for the Tasmanian producers to sell more wine domestically."
"There's no doubt in my mind that reducing some of that oversupply would be beneficial to Tasmanian producers as well."
But he stresses that it's important not to "put the cart before the horse," as the review is still underway.
The Chinese government has agreed to a five month review period of the import duties, Mr McLean said.
In exchange for that, the Australian government has suspended its dispute at the World Trade Organisation for the duration of that period.
At the end of the review, the expectation is that China will remove those import duties and allow Australian wine to re-enter the market, he said.
"If that doesn't happen, then Australia will re-initiate the World Trade Organisation dispute."
While they're optimistic of a positive outcome, "we need to go through that process and respect that process," he said.
