Tasmanian achieving global attention for bushfire smoke research

A Tasmanian researcher claims air pollution is the single greatest environmental cause of preventable disease and premature death in the world today, causing an estimated 7 million deaths every year.
Dr Nicolas Borchers Arriagada has received global attention for his research into the health impacts of smoke pollution, and been named a finalist for the 2023 Research Australia Health and Medical Research Awards.
Dr Borchers Arriagada said he was delighted to be a finalist for the award.
"Tasmania has some of the best air quality in the world, but it is also affected by environmental issues such as climate change and the flow-on effects of related events like bushfires, heatwaves, and air pollution from different sources like wood heaters," said Dr Borchers Arriagada.
"The Black Summer bushfires were just the tip of the iceberg. We know more heatwaves and bushfires are coming, which is why I've shifted my research to focus on climate-induced impacts."
"Through my research, I aim to equip policymakers with the tools they need to ensure our world stays liveable, particularly for those who are most vulnerable, such as the elderly during heatwaves and people with respiratory problems during bushfires."
Originally from Chile, Dr Borchers Arriagada is a Postdoctoral Research Fellow and an affiliate researcher at the Centre for Safe Air at the Menzies Institute for Medical Research.
Dr Borchers Arriagada's work examining the health burden associated with the 2019-20 "Black Summer" bushfires estimated hundreds of deaths were attributable to the bushfire smoke.
Research Australia chief executive Nadia Levin said Dr Borchers Arriagada's work was key to reducing harm from smoke pollution.
"Climate change is increasingly presenting new challenges for health researchers and policymakers alike," said Ms Levin.
"Dr Borchers Arriagada's research is a prime example of the sort of multidisciplinary and future-focused work we need to tackle emerging challenges like climate-exacerbated bushfires and the effects they have on our health.
"We're proud to be recognising him and the other outstanding finalists at this year's Research Australia Health and Medical Research awards."
The Health and Medical Research Awards winners will be announced at a gala award ceremony in Sydney on November 2.
