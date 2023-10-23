TIA propose multi million agricultural research and education precinct at UTAS

The Tasmanian Institute of Agriculture (TIA) will submit a development application for a "world standard" facility that hopes to attract future students and researchers.
The $26 million dollar facility is set to be built on the University of Tasmania's Newnham campus, with construction planned to start early 2024.
The 1300 square metre multi-purpose research facility brings a variety of functions under one roof, including seed cleaning, drying and storage, plant and soil grinding and drying, and large food grade cool rooms.
In addition to the facility is an 1100 square metre glasshouse, which will be equipped with the latest technology to control carbon dioxide, humidity and a wide temperature range.
TIA director Michael Rose said the precinct would be a "world standard," and be home to a range of different research areas.
"Additionally, these facilities will be an opportunity for our students to have hands on experience of doing some of that work themselves inside this facility," Mr Rose said.
"It's also an opportunity for industry development as well and to bring people in, in order to see the research so we can better connect with industry.
"Being located in Launceston, we have better access to the whole state and so therefore, it will better enable our statewide delivery of our research, teaching and industry development."
Mr Rose said he hoped the new facility would attract students and researchers.
"Our current facilities are at the end of their life, and they're not especially attractive," Mr Rose said.
"And I would hope that the investment here along with co-location with governments in the fullness of time, will create an attractive precinct first and foremost."
UTAS lecturer in soil science Bianca Das said she looked forward to the new facility.
"Because we've got all these facilities and there's a lot of investment and research capability, it gives students more of an idea of what's possible in agriculture," Dr Das said.
"It also gives students that confidence to go out and try innovative things back on their farms at home."
She said having the facility in the north would allow access to other industries, and enable students to undergo "place-based learning."
"It's a really fantastic way to learn, but also benefits Tasmania so it's a real win-win for the students," she said.
Dr Das said she was excited to get her hands on the new facilities.
"As a soil scientist, Tasmania is basically a natural laboratory," she said.
"There's such a variety of soils and when you combine that with all the micro climates, it's such a special place to study and find out new things."
TIA pasture and forage researcher Rowan Smith said the new facilities would allow them to conduct experiments they were previously restricted in doing.
"We'll be able to replicate environments and weather events that we can't do at the moment, but it's going to be really important when we consider climate change and extreme weather events going into the future," Dr Smith said.
"I think the multi purpose facility is just going to provide great efficiency for our work."
A development application will be submitted to the City of Launceston in the coming weeks.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.