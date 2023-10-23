The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive
Our Future

TIA propose multi million agricultural research and education precinct at UTAS

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
October 23 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Tasmanian Institute of Agriculture (TIA) will submit a development application for a "world standard" facility that hopes to attract future students and researchers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and is passionate about all things happening in the North-East. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.