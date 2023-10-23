Tasmania a 'mecca' for classic sport car MG: roaring to 100 years

Celebrations of a century of classic sports car MG's mark will be to the hum of 100 of the British vehicles.
To coincide with MG Car Club of Tasmania's annual concourse will be the milestone commemorations to be hosted at the car park opposite the Silo Hotel in Lindsay Street, Launceston.
The club's vice president Mark Dilger had no doubt there were 100 in the region to make the November 18 event.
"We know we've got them, it's getting people to come along that's the challenge," Mr Dilger said.
"Tasmania is a Mecca for MG, most of them were imported by Jim Brown who was around the corner at Churchill Avenue in Launceston.
"He brought them in from the US, so most of our cars are of American origin. They didn't come in from England all rusty."
He said the car manufacturer reaching 100 years was significant and rare.
"Not many cars survive 100 years all under the same mark, many others who have done change names over the years," he said.
Owning an MG sports car, Mr Dilger who is over 70-years-old, said had been an aspiration since his youth.
"They're the sport cars of my era. Now kids are taking up the idea, and now can have one, and it'll continue on with our youth," he said.
In addition to the usual competition awards and club get-together for the annual concourse, hospitality venues on Lindsay Street will be involved in the 100 year celebrations.
"It's important for us to utilise the businesses up the street (from the event) because they're supporting us," Mr Dilger said.
"This is giving all our members with a MG car a chance to polish it up, get together and be judged.
"It's usually a great day at the concourse, and the 100 year celebrations only adds more to it."
