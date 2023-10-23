Birtwhistle's route towards Paris Olympics takes in Korea and Japan

Launceston triathlete Jake Birtwhistle was delighted with a 13th-place finish in the World Triathlon Cup event in Korea.
The Tokyo Olympian recorded a time of 50:58 in Tongyeong to finish 33 seconds behind German winner Tim Hellwig.
"Fun day out in Tongyeong," Birtwhistle said on Instagram.
"P13 for me, good swim, good bike, good run (other than that hill) and excited to go again next week in Japan."
Among the Tasmanian athletes seeking selection for next year's Olympic Games in Paris, Birtwhistle completed the 750-metre swim in 8:36, the 20km ride in 26:39 and the 5km run in 14:39.
The 28-year-old former Riverside student, who has been training in Launceston over the last few weeks, will make his way across the Sea of Japan to contest the next race in the World Triathlon Cup in Miyazaki on Saturday.
Tasmanian swimmer Max Giuliani completed an eye-catching world cup campaign with an individual gold medal.
The Queensland-based former Hobart Aquatic member won the 200-metre freestyle in Budapest with his time of 1:45.42 just edging out Lithuanian Danas Rapsys (1:45.72).
The result completed a superb meet for Giuliani who followed coach Paul Croswell to Gold Coast club Miami last year.
The 20-year-old had already claimed two relay golds, teaming up with Brendon Smith, Sam Short and Zac Incerti to win the 200m freestyle in 7:13.97, more than 13 seconds ahead of the Hungarian silver medallists. Giuliani swam the fastest split of 1:46.49.
In the 4x100m freestyle relay, Giuliani swam the second-fastest split of 48.51 as Incerti, Cody Simpson and Dylan Andrea combined for another Australian victory.
Giuliani also enjoyed some eye-catching wins at the TYR Pro Championships in Irvine, California, in August.
Tasmania's Maddie Brooks is among seven Hockeyroos in the 18-player Jillaroos team announced to represent Australia at the Junior Women's World Cup.
Brooks, who plays with Hobart side OHA, will be joined by Claire Colwill, Hannah Cullum-Sanders, Alana Kavanagh, Amy Lawton, Tatum Stewart, Grace Young and 11 more of Australia's best emerging female players for the tournament in Chile starting on November 29.
Brooks is the best-placed Tasmanian bidding for Olympic selection with the Hockeyroos while fellow Hobartians Eddie Ockenden, Josh Beltz, Jack Welch and Hayden Beltz are also in contention to make the Kookaburras' squad.
The Jillaroos have never won the under-21 tournament that features the 16 best women's hockey nations. Australia's best finish has been silver medals in 1993 and 1997, and they won bronze in 2001 and 2016.
The mountains classification in the National Road Series tour Cycle Sunshine Coast has been won by Tasmanian Tom Cheesman.
Riding for the UTas Fairbrother Development Team, Cheesman finished the five-stage tour in 34th place, +7:19 minutes behind the winner Alastair Christie-Johnston, of Team BridgeLane.
The Hobart 23-year-old made his move on the 110-kilometre fourth stage with two seconds and a third on the hill climbs and then won two more on the 121km-final stage.
Launceston's Jack Schouten (+4:48) finished 22nd overall.
The next NRS race is the five-day Tour of Tasmania beginning in Launceston on November 8.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.