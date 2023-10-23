Football in Tas needs fairer funding from all levels of government

More Tasmanians play the world game - football - than any other sport, and that popularity is growing.
There's little wonder why football is Tasmania's sport of choice; it's one of the safest sports our kids can play, it encourages an active lifestyle, and creates a strong sense of community.
Already, there's around 38,000 Tasmanians who play football and that's tipped to grow by 20 per cent in coming years.
That's without factoring in the inspiring performance of the Matildas at the FIFA Women's World Cup, which put the spotlight on football at its very best.
It's now more important than ever to ensure football has the pitches and facilities it needs for the long term.
Tasmanian footballers need more pitches and better facilities, and the sport needs increased operational funding to keep up with the growing number of players and fans.
Ultimately, we want our own A-League teams. We've got a national basketball team, we're getting an AFL team and given that football is Tasmania's highest participation sport, we deserve A-League teams of our own too.
We're having conversations with A-League officials about what we need to do to make that a reality one day.
But our priority right now is to put in place the necessary infrastructure to support football to grow in Tasmania, from grassroots through to elite.
And at the top of that list is a rectangle show pitch, which will support football in Tasmania from grassroots through local leagues, to club and representative, and of course pave the way for our own A-League teams.
There's been a lot of talk about the proposed Macquarie Point AFL stadium - the truth is, football is best played in a dedicated rectangular ground. That's the reason why not a single game in the recent Women's World Cup was played in an oval stadium, not even at the MCG.
This will require investment from the sport, and all levels of Government too.
Right now, we are the poor cousin. The Tasmanian Government invests around $540 into every Tasmanian who plays AFL, around $138 into every basketballer, yet only $19 in a football player.
A simple levelling of the funding playing field will go a long way to realising our priorities for football in Tasmania, and take football to the next level.
Tony Pignata is the CEO of Football Tasmania
