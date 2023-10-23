More 'all-weather' bus stops on the way , first round nearing completion

More bus stops around the state are set to be "weather-proofed" under a second round of grants from the state government.
The All-access All-weather Bus Stop Upgrade Grant Program is now open for applications from councils, with nearly 100 stops already approved for upgrade through the first round of the program announced in June.
The City of Launceston, West Tamar and Northern Midlands councils were the first to receive the first round of funding.
Transport Minister Michael Ferguson said round one saw funding spread across nine local government areas around the State from Brighton to Burnie, with state government funding matched by councils.
"Available for bus stops located on council roadsides, the program sees the state and local government coming together to improve facilities for local communities and encourage more people to give buses a try," Mr Ferguson said.
"The program aims to bring the state's priority stops up to modern accessibility standards making life easier for those with mobility issues.
"It is also providing facilities that are more comfortable for passengers whether waiting in sunshine, rain, hail or snow, or anywhere in between."
He said round one upgrades were expected to be completed by January.
"Opening round two now will mean we have a pipeline of projects ready to proceed," he said.
"With some 3,500 bus stops located around the state, anyone wanting to nominate one for an upgrade should speak to their local council," Mr Ferguson said.
