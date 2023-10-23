Massive golden handshake revealed in Aurora's annual report

Debt owed to Aurora Energy increased by almost $7 million in 2023 with cost-of-living pressures and debt accumulated over the COVID-19 pandemic to blame.
The state-owned company's 2022-23 annual report showed $16.59 million was owed to the company by customers at the start of the year and $23.57 million owed by the end of the year.
The company wrote off $3.87 million in debt as uncollectable.
It said its after-tax profit of $8.2 million was slightly above target due to a favourable wholesale electricity environment, but was offset by unfavourable operational costs and bad debt expenditure.
"Bad debt expense was high in the year due to a combination of cost-of-living pressures impacting customers' ability to pay and historical debt accumulated during the difficult COVID-19 period," the report noted.
Aurora's executive team would appear to have been shielded by cost-of-living impacts due to bumper salaries earned over the year.
In all, company executives received total payments of more than $2 million, of which $1.58 million was in salaries.
Total payments the year before were $1.45 million, of which $1.29 million were for salaries.
Outgoing chief executive Rebecca Kardos received a $224,148 termination payment after she made the decision to resign from the top role three months into the financial year.
Her annual salary was $358,864 in 2022.
