More than 84,000 households struggling to put food on the table

New data suggests 84,000 Tasmanian households struggled to put food on the table in the past 12 months.
This is an extra 18,000 Tasmanian households who need help putting food on the table than in 2022.
Foodbank Australia's Foodbank Hunger Report 2023 revealed that the main reason households struggle to meet their food needs is the cost-of-living crisis.
The report confirms the face of hunger is changing, as more than half of food insecure households have someone in paid work (at 60 per cent), and those experiencing food insecurity for the first time are younger, with mid to higher incomes.
Foodbank Tasmania board director Robert Higgins said the cost of the most basic of rights - food and shelter- is now Australia's most common cause of food insecurity.
"We have an increasing number of people struggling to secure adequate food, and the housing crisis is only exacerbating the problem, with half of all renters and a third of all mortgage holders food insecure in the last 12 months," Mr Higgins said.
"We are fast heading towards a reality where more than half the population will know what food insecurity is because they are experiencing it themselves."
Mr Higgins said the research highlights what Foodbank sees first-hand every day; food is the pressure valve for the many households doing it tough.
"It is the most likely item to be sacrificed to make ends meet," he said.
"Almost one in two Australians have felt anxious about accessing adequate food or struggled to consistently access it."
Mr Higgins said the number one reason households in Tasmania struggle to meet their food needs is the cost-of-living crisis, at around 87 per cent.
"Right here in Tasmania, there were 54,000 households in the past year that skipped meals or went entire days without eating," he said.
"In a country where we produce enough food to feed our population three times over, this should not be happening."
