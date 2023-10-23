Power shock: electricity bill increase revealed in new report

Tasmanian households will pay between $235 to $265 more for electricity this year compared to 12 months ago, according to analysis released by the St Vincent de Paul Society.
The charity has released a tariff-tracking report each year since 2009.
In its newest report, it found annual regulated electricity bills had increased for average consumption households on tariffs 31 and 93 by about 9.3 per cent.
Households on tariff 31 that consumed 9060 kWh per annum can expect to pay about $3130 for electricity each year.
This is about $235 to $265 more than they expected to pay last year.
The fixed electricity supply charge increased by 15 per cent in July this year.
This means tariff 31 customers will pay $415 more for the supply charge.
For gas users, annual bills are expected to be $355 higher for Aurora Energy customers and $180 more for Tas Gas customers.
The annual gas bill for Aurora customers is expected to be about $2230 and $2065 for Tas Gas customers.
Labor leader Rebecca White said the party, if elected to government after the next state election, would implement a capped 2.5 per cent increase on energy prices within its first 100 days in power.
"If the government was to cap power prices today to support Tasmanian families, we know that they would save on average about 235 to $265 a year," she said.
Eligible Tasmanian households can claim a $250 energy rebate from the government this year and next year.
Energy Minister Nick Duigan said the concession ensured Tasmanians had amongst the lowest power prices in the country.
"For the majority of eligible customers, our targeted bill relief concession payment more than covers the recent price increases," he said.
Mr Duigan said a power price cap would send energy retailers broke and slash investment in renewable energy projects.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.