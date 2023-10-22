Crawford shines as JackJumpers bite Kings for second time this season

The Tasmania JackJumpers have recorded their second win in as many games against the Sydney Kings in the final match of NBL round four.
The 105-95 win in NSW follows on from the JackJumpers' round two victory in Hobart against the league's two-time reigning champions.
Now 4-2, Tasmania's performance was underscored by their ever-improving import Jordon Crawford, who piled on 32 points in a match-winning effort.
Crawford was red-hot in the final term, scoring the JackJumpers' first 16 points, with the diminutive point-guard finishing with 20 across the 10 minutes.
The American's offensive production was well supported by Milton Doyle and fellow recruit Majok Deng, with the pair both adding 17 to the team's total.
The result, which included two quarters where they scored more than 30 points, was the second time the JackJumpers reached triple-figures for the season with just seven turnovers and a field-goal percentage of 43 outlining the efficient display with the ball.
Despite the hostile atmosphere, the JackJumpers were able to race out to an early lead.
Hitting four three-pointers for the quarter and making all eight of their free-throw attempts - they shot 81 per cent for the afternoon - Tasmania looked likely to have a 36-22 lead at the first break, but a buzzer-beating three from the Kings' Angus Glover brought the margin back to 11.
The second and third periods were an arm-wrestle with only four points separating the sides to leave the margin at just seven heading into the last.
Then came Crawford.
The playmaker turned scorer as he drained four-consecutive shots from deep, leaving the Kings 19 points down and their fans shell-shocked.
The home side refused to lie down though, scoring 22 of the next 31 points as they closed in to just a seven-point deficit with 75 seconds remaining.
That was enough of a lead for Tasmania to hold onto, with more accuracy from the charity stripe ensuring they would finish 10-point winners.
