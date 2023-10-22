The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Basketball

Crawford shines as JackJumpers bite Kings for second time this season

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
October 22 2023 - 7:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Tasmania JackJumpers have recorded their second win in as many games against the Sydney Kings in the final match of NBL round four.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
Snapshot for Round 8 of the AFLW season
Saturday's loss to Melbourne gave North a reality check, their coach Darren Crocker says. (James Ross/AAP PHOTOS)
Oliver Caffrey, Joanna Guelas and Anna Harrington
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.