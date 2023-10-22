The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

'Making good vehicles' helps sector thrive after Caterpillar exit

Rodney Woods
By Rodney Woods
October 23 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tasmania's history of "making good vehicle" has assisted a North-West business to play a role in a military drone project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rodney Woods

Rodney Woods

Reporter

I'm excited to have joined The Advocate team having grown up reading the publication. I have experience in agricultural, general and sport reporting during my time in northern Victoria. If you have a story idea, contact me at: rodney.woods@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.