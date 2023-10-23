Families Tasmania shares reason behind 'difficult' decision to fold

Families Tasmania has gone into liquidation because it had been working at a deficit, the board says.
In a statement on the closure from the not-for-profit's board, they said it was with deep regret the decision was made.
"The difficult decision has been made in the best interest of our association, community and members," the statement read.
"Over the past several years, Families Tasmania has faced financial challenges, operating at a deficit.
"In the evolving landscape of early childhood services in Tasmania, we have encountered increasing competition for funding."
The decision to go into voluntary administration was made on September 30 and it was met with shock by many members.
Life member, who is a former president and chief executive of the organisation, Christine Minchin said members were unaware of the financial difficulties Families Tasmania faced.
The board's statement said the decision to appoint an administrator was not taken lightly.
"We believe that by taking this step now, we can provide the best opportunity to transfer our programs to other reputable providers seamlessly," the board said.
"This will help to ensure that the valuable services Families Tasmania has offered will continue to be accessible to the community we have served with dedication and care."
Families Tasmania was originally formed as the Child Welfare Association in 1917 with the primary objective of reducing the high infant mortality rate with education and support for mothers.
Child health clinics were first established in Launceston and Hobart. By 1954, the association had established 92 clinics across the state, and by the late 1950s, the infant mortality rate had decreased dramatically.
The organisation was known as the Child Health Association from 1956.
Rebranding to Families Tasmania in 2021 and continued to support children and families through a number of programs, events, parent's groups and online resources.
"The legacy of the organisation's work and advocacy for over 100 years can be seen in the Tasmanian Child and Parenting Service, child and family centres and numerous other programs and services now available across the state," the board said.
"While the decision to wind up the organisation has been heart-wrenching for the Board, it provided us with the best chance of ensuring Tasmanian communities can continue to access programs and services."
