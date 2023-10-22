The Examinersport
Second state title in as many weeks as Kody Steers proves a cut above

Updated October 22 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 2:59pm
Kody Steers competing at the Burnie Carnival in 2019. Picture file
Kody Steers competing at the Burnie Carnival in 2019. Picture file

Reigning Tasmanian champion of champions Kody Steers has won his second state title in as many weeks in a blistering start to the 2023-24 woodchopping season.

More from sports
