Second state title in as many weeks as Kody Steers proves a cut above

Reigning Tasmanian champion of champions Kody Steers has won his second state title in as many weeks in a blistering start to the 2023-24 woodchopping season.
After claiming the Tasmanian 325mm standing championship at the Launceston Show, Steers added the 300mm underhand championship with a powerful display at the Longford Show.
Steers, of Gowrie Park, beat fellow former world underhand champion Stephen Foster, of Devonport, with Deloraine's reigning world tree-felling champion Daniel Gurr third.
In other events, Franklin's Lawson Lovell followed up his five wins in three days at the Launceston Show with another victory in the 275mm underhand handicap and two seconds in the 250mm standing handicap, won by his older brother Will Lovell, and 300mm underhand handicap, won by Daniel Gurr.
Gowrie Park axeman Josh Bakes continued his strong start to the season with the 275mm tree-felling handicap. Starting off a handicap of 73 seconds, Bakes held on from a fast-finishing Daniel Gurr (115 secs) and Zeehan's Riley Sheehan (66 secs) in one of the closest tree-felling finishes in recent seasons.
While experience played a big part in the tree-felling result, at the other end of the scale, the 250mm junior underhand handicap, featuring three novices, proved popular with the crowd.
With nine year-old Fletcher Rouse, 11 year-old Cooper Rouse, and 12 year-old Travis McCauley never having chopped competitively, the handicapper decided to make their ages their handicaps.
The end result saw Fletcher winning from Travis and Cooper, with subsequently adjusted handicaps to take effect for their next outing.
