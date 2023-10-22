Taste of Germany comes to Launceston through NORTH's Oktober-Feast

German beers, pretzels, dirndls and lederhosen were abound at Brisbane Street Bistro for Oktober-Feast, part of the third annual NORTH food festival.
The long-table style feast dished up German and European inspired meals, including a house-made sausage.
Brisbane Street Bistro owner Sarah Willis said as they already delved into the European style of food, an Oktoberfest-inspired day just made sense.
"We want to have a bit of fun at the end of the day and see people mingling, sharing and exploring German food," Ms Willis said.
"We've made a German beer cheese dip, we've got salads, spaetzle, smoked chicken and pork belly; there's quite a lot of things."
The NORTH Festival kicked off November 11, and each year since 2021 brings two weeks of Launceston's food culture to the community.
It's the second time the Bistro has been involved with NORTH, previously collaborating with two other venues to bring a range of entrees, mains, desserts and mixed entertainment to the community.
Ms Willis said the NORTH Festival provided a chance for people and venues to try something new, and "just have fun with it".
"We've got some great produce and it's about getting people together at the end of the day and exploring all those things," Ms Willis said.
For those that missed out this year, Ms Willis confirmed Oktober-Feast would return next year.
