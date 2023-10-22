A look at Launceston's newest female owned and operated tattoo studio

Launceston has a new tattoo shop, and it's aiming to break down taboos against tattoos.
Emporia Tattoo, founded by Laura Pleasance and Samantha Richardson, are hoping to change the stigmas around tattooing through their vibrant, bright new space.
Named after the town of which the USA's first female tattoo artist Maud Wagner was born, the pair wanted to create a space where people felt safe to get tattooed.
"We met through the industry and both came to understand and agree there was a little bit of a gap in the market, in terms of the space and vibe of [tattoo] shops," Ms Richardson said.
"It's kind of insane to think that we're here now."
Like many great partnerships, this one was also forged at the pub.
Ms Pleasance said after a few drinks, they considered the possibility of running a female-owned studio.
"It just kind of happened from there, we had a sober conversation about it, and decided we were going to hold off for a little bit but then the opportunity came up and we found this place," Ms Pleasance said.
"We just thought it was such an awesome space with so much natural light; we wanted to create a big space that we can fill up ourselves."
She said they wanted to create a space that wasn't intimidating to anyone.
"Obviously, being female owned and operated, most of our clientele are female," she said.
"But if someone wants to come in and chat about their first tattoo they can do that and feel comfortable, or if they're insecure about their bodies, they don't feel that unease from a shop that might be a bit more in your face."
Despite one in four Australians having a tattoo, Ms Pleasance said being a tattoo artist still was not often recognised as a career.
"We want to bring a level of professionalism to the job that would put us apart in the industry, particularly in Launceston; we're still a little bit behind," Ms Pleasance said.
"We want to create a bigger sense of community between tattoo shops; with Launceston being those few steps behind in the industry it feels like there's an unspoken rivalry between shops.
"Some of the younger, new artists that are coming through we're quite friendly with and we want to nurture those relationships a bit more."
Along with providing a safe space, the pair hope to use tattooing to give back to the community.
"We're doing a flash day in November where we're doing a drive for Share the Dignity for people experiencing period poverty, so we'll ask people to bring in some stuff to donate for that," Ms Pleasance said.
"We just want to bring tattoos more into the forefront of the community; it's not just this taboo subject that people don't talk about anymore."
