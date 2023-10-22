Lightening strikes 43,000 times as wild weather lashes state

Wild weather lashed the state over the weekend, leaving damage and destruction in its wake as homes were left without power and a Hobart hotel caught fire.
Much of the state experienced severe thunderstorms on Saturday night, as more than 43,000 lightning strikes struck Tasmania.
A spokesperson from the Bureau of Meteorology said the highest rainfall occurred in the Huon Catchment, with about 55.2 millimetres falling in the past 24 hours.
"There were widespread falls of 30 to 40 millimetres with some isolated falls to 55 millimetres about the south, 10 to 30 millimetres elsewhere although only light falls about the north-west and Furneaux Islands," the spokesperson said.
Launceston reported 17 millimetres of rain, while Hobart reported 40.2 millimetres.
A State Emergency Service (SES) of Tasmania spokesperson said they remained on standby last night in anticipation of the significant weather event set to cross the state over two fronts.
"The low-pressure system brought high rainfall totals observed over short periods of time, causing localised flash flooding, and around 20 requests that required assistance, primarily concentrated in the South East region of Tasmania," the spokespersons said.
"The requests for assistance predominantly related to water impacting properties, such as leaks and minor flooding. The SES responded with crews to address these concerns.
"Tasmania SES extends its thanks to the public for heeding advice and taking proactive measures to prepare their properties for the impending weather event.
"Such cooperation and preparedness play a crucial role in minimising the impact of adverse weather on communities and safeguarding lives and properties."
More than 1382 Northern Tasmanian properties were affected by the severe weather, including homes at Caveside, Chudleigh, Dairy Plains, Deloraine, Kimberley, Liena, Mayberry, Meander, Mole Creek, Montana, Needles, Red Hills, and Western Creek.
Other outages are also affecting homes and businesses at Campbell Town, North Scottsdale, and Pipers River.
TasNetworks says adverse weather, fallen trees, and downed wires are the main reasons for the outages.
Power is expected to be restored to some homes in the early hours of Sunday morning, while other outages may remain unfixed for some time, with "long delays" predicted.
Firefighters were called to a blaze on the roof of the Zero Davey Hotel in Hobart, which was reportedly caused by a lightning strike around midnight.
The Tasmania Fire Service (TFS) contained the fire. The response involved seven crews, including five career crews from the Hobart Fire Brigade and two volunteer crews from the Mount Nelson and Rokeby Volunteer Fire Brigades. Additionally, three volunteer crews provided support at the Hobart Station.
A TFS spokesperson said around 100 guests were temporarily relocated to a nearby hotel for the night.
The fire spread to all floors of the hotel through internal ducting, causing significant smoke and fire damage.
The fire is now extinguished, and an investigation into the cause of the fire has commenced.
