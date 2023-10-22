An entrepreneur is creating a 'Heritage Hospitality' for Tassie

Inside the Nigel Peck Centre on Woolmers Estate - the World Heritage-Listed Longford property known for its gorgeous National Rose Garden and convict history - a new business is in full bloom.
The Eleanor Restaurant, which opened 12 months ago, is a business building itself a reputation in keeping with its location: one of stellar food and a historically entwined events calendar.
In its first year, the restaurant - named after the daughter of Woolmers original architect and owner William Archer - has catered for 70 private functions, 24 weddings and, according to its director, is just getting started.
On top of its traditional restaurant services, The Eleanor has branched out into themed events, with its first dressing up its interior in the style of the Titanic's decor.
"It's something I've always wanted to do,"said Hayley Self, the Eleanor's director and an entrepreneur, perfumer and previous head chef at The Westbury Green Door
"I have a love for history and reinvigorating properties like this in Tasmania when I was a little girl, I used to come to places like Woolmers and have picnics where we would pretend that we were in whimsical books like The Wind in the Willows.
"I want other people to experience that at a place this beautiful."
For the debut themed event, "The Last Dinner on the Titanic", tickets like those the passengers received upon boarding were handed out; the original 14-course dinner on the last night before the ship went down was served; guests dressed in 1912-appropriate attire; a full jazz ensemble played; and a vintage car was driven into the restaurant.
"What we're doing here, and what we'd like to do, is get the word out that we're creating something called Heritage Hospitality," Ms Self said.
"We're creating something really exciting for Tasmania where we want to reinvigorate these places and bring in exciting themed nights."
Under the Heritage Hospitality banner, Ms Self already has Breakfast at Tiffany's champagne brunch planned for October 29, and The Great Gatsby and Wind in the Willows themed events, too - some at Woolmers and others at Evendale's Clarendon Estate.
"These are events where we're trying to bring back some of that old world glamour, which I think doesn't exist these days," Ms Self said.
"There's no opportunity to dress up and be looked after like that, to feast and have a lovely time and create memories."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.