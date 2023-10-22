Tasmania's brightest basketball stars battle it out at state championships

Talented basketballers from across the state have competed in the under-14 and under-18 state championships.
Held at Elphin Sports Centre over the weekend, North-Western teams proved largely dominant across the four grades, with Burnie Tigers (under-14 boys), Devonport (under-14 girls) and Ulverstone (under-18 girls) running out winners.
Southern Wolves (under-18 boys) were the other team to take out the championship division.
Basketball Tasmania's competitions and events officer, Liam Kendell, said the showcase of talent across the two-day event was exciting for state's future in the sport.
"We've seen a really high standard of basketball here at this tournament, some great competitive games, and they've been played in a very good spirit overall," he said.
"There are some absolutely terrific basketballers here that I think could go a really long way in the sport.
"Looking at a few of those prospects play is really exciting to see, having that talent coming out of Tasmania is a great thing."
Launceston Lightning had one top division team qualify for a grand final, with the under-14 boys side coached by Julian Davie going down 69-43 to Burnie.
Davie said while the grand final result wasn't what they wanted, he was thrilled with how the team had come together across the weekend.
"Basketball is more than just Xs and Os and skills, it's actually life skills as well," he said.
"It teaches us resilience and it's about this perseverance and self-belief and being part of a team and everything that's involved with being part of society.
"So I think everyone coming together and these boys, particularly under-14 boys, their mateship has been clear across many years now.
"It's fantastic to see them competing hard on court, but off the court they're actually good mates and enjoy each other's company."
Launceston had more success in division two - or shield - competitions, beginning with the under-14 boys Black 3 team, who beat Glenorchy 24-20.
The Lightning's under-14 girls' side had a less stressful time in the shield decider, claiming a 60-26 win against Glenorchy.
