National championships await after state all-schools beats rain

National championship selection was the carrot for competitors at the Tasmanian All-Schools Track and Field Championships in Launceston over the weekend.
The two-day event at St Leonards establishes champions in all disciplines and is used as a selection trial for the Australian primary (10-12 years) championships - to be held at the same venue from November 24 to 27 - and secondary (under-14 to under-18) scheduled for Perth from December 8 to 11.
Despite consistent rain across the North, events were held from 11am to after 7pm on Saturday and resumed from 9am on Sunday.
The athletes of the meet were Arielle Cannell and Jacob Gardner while three Tasmanian records were set.
Cannell, of Mt Carmel College/Eastern Suburbs AC, broke her own under-16 women's hammer record with:62.55m.
Cammi Thomas, of Exeter High/Newstead Athletics, also broke her own record with a distance of 11.38m in the under-14 women's triple jump:
And in the under-18 men's 2000m steeplechase, Jacob Gardner (Hobart College/University of Tas AC) clocked 5.51.52 to beat the record of 5.54.4 set by Dean Rose in November 1986.
