The Examinersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

National championships await after state all-schools beats rain

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
October 22 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

National championship selection was the carrot for competitors at the Tasmanian All-Schools Track and Field Championships in Launceston over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
Snapshot for Round 8 of the AFLW season
Saturday's loss to Melbourne gave North a reality check, their coach Darren Crocker says. (James Ross/AAP PHOTOS)
Oliver Caffrey, Joanna Guelas and Anna Harrington
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.