'I owe them my life': Heart attack survivor meets crew who saved him

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated October 23 2023 - 7:33am, first published 5:00am
Dane Snadden doesn't remember much about what happened on July 30, but the same can't be said for his wife, daughter, and the paramedics who saved his life.

