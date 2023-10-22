'I owe them my life': Heart attack survivor meets crew who saved him

Dane Snadden doesn't remember much about what happened on July 30, but the same can't be said for his wife, daughter, and the paramedics who saved his life.
Just four days after his 42nd birthday, Mr Snadden suffered a cardiac arrest.
But thanks to the life-saving action of his wife, Jenna Snadden, and four paramedics, he lived to tell the tale.
"I remember I started to feel a bit weird underneath my arms and the side of my pecs, so I went to sit down in the hallway. The next thing I remember is waking up in the hospital ward," he said.
"I'm just really thankful to be here. I owe them my life."
Mrs Snadden said she called Triple Zero (000) and was on the phone with an operator when Mr Snadden stopped breathing.
"It was a bit of a blur doing CPR," she said.
"I just did what I needed to save his life.
"I didn't want him to go anywhere. We need him around."
Mr Snadden's daughter, Sophia Snadden, who is 9-years-old, watched on as her dad fought for his life.
"Our daughter, Sophia, was there the whole time, behind me watching," Mrs Snadden said.
"I tried to reassure her that everything was going to be OK when, in reality, I didn't know what was happening.
"When the paramedics came, Dane was shocked a few times in the hallway, but he was stubborn - he pulled through."
Mr Snadden spent five days in the ICU, where he was put in an induced coma.
"The main artery to my heart was 100 per cent blocked," Mr Snadden said.
"I had an emergency angiogram and a stent put in straight away.
"I'm doing a lot better now; I'm back at work and trying to be healthier too."
Ambulance Tasmania paramedic Jarrad Eastwood was one of the paramedics who treated Mr Snadden on that fateful day, along with Angela Hodgson, Andrew Howard, and Harry Crofts.
The family and the paramedics reunited in September.
"To be able to see a patient happy and healthy, after something like what Dane went through - it's a feeling that you don't take for granted," Mr Eastwood said.
"It's such a fantastic outcome. It is something that will stick with me for a long time.
"I'm very privileged to be a part of his story."
When he awoke to his wife letting him know what happened, Mr Snadden said he was in disbelief.
"I always thought, 'Oh, that'll never happen to me'. It was a wakeup call," he said.
"We're both very thankful for the ambulance crew and the people in the ICU. Thanks to them, I'm still here.
"They were just fantastic."
