Pitch to create a new panel aims to take 'politics out of planning'

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
October 22 2023 - 2:00pm
Minister for Infrastructure, Michael Ferguson, released the proposal for a new law which will give developers a choice over planning assessment on Friday. Pcicture by Phillip Biggs
Minister for Infrastructure, Michael Ferguson, released the proposal for a new law which will give developers a choice over planning assessment on Friday. Pcicture by Phillip Biggs

The Tasmanian Government has released its draft legislation for an independent development assessment panel, which they say will ensure "politics is taken out of planning".

