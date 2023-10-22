Pitch to create a new panel aims to take 'politics out of planning'

The Tasmanian Government has released its draft legislation for an independent development assessment panel, which they say will ensure "politics is taken out of planning".
In July this year, the government announced a plan to allow certain development applications to be determined by the independent panel appointed by the Tasmanian Planning Commission.
Planning Minister Michael Ferguson released the independent Development Assessment Panel [DAP] framework position paper on Friday, October 20, for a six week public consultation ending November 30.
The position paper outlines a draft DAP framework that introduces an alternative legislative pathway for certain development applications to be determined by the new independent panels.
Mr Ferguson claimed that, despite many developers having confidence in their councils, a number of them had "become anti-development" and planning pathways were thus uncertain.
"This will ensure that politics is taken out of planning decisions and much needed projects are properly assessed and approved where appropriate in a timely way," he said.
The proposed legislation has been supported by the Planning Institute of Australia but drew negative comments from stakeholders - including from the Local Government Association of Tasmania - after it was first announced in July.
Planning Institute of Australia vice president Emma Riley said the legislation was an opportunity to "add an even playing field" for certain kinds of applications.
"We have confidence the planning assessment panels can provide rigour and certainty," Ms Riley said.
The government is seeking feedback to test the framework's effectiveness and suitability before preparing amendments to the Land Use Planning and Approvals Act.
The position paper also proposes an alternate pathway for the initiation of a draft planning scheme amendment in certain circumstances.
Mr Ferguson said the consultation is about transparency and "about listening to key stakeholders", councils and the community, and was "not a green light for anything" to be built.
"I want to make it quite clear that the proposed DAP framework retains the community's right to make representation on developments and to be heard by the independent Planning Commission," Mr Ferguson said.
"There are examples of really important projects such as much needed social housing which are being held up for many months if not years by decisions being influenced by matters that are not relevant planning considerations.
"We need to fix this."
The framework Position Paper can be found online at www.planningreform.tas.gov.au
