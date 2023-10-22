Shuttle charge is another blow to Tasmanian national park visitors

GOODBYE to visiting Tasmanian National Parks.
Over the years we have seen more and more restrictions on accessing Tasmanian public land, land lockups and increased costs to visit national parks. The introduction of a $15.00 fee per person to use the shuttle bus which was introduced as a non-payment service in place of restricting public vehicle access to Dove Lake, on top of Parks entry fee, is another blow to people wishing to visit the area.
How long before a parking fee to leave your car is introduced?
To add further insult, this fee is planned to be introduced with less than four weeks notice.
Parks have stated they will not introduce the fee for commercial operators - that is, their clients - until 2024 to allow them time to adopt the fee. What about those who have planned and budgeted for their trip this summer?
The fact commercial operators yet again get more special privileges to use our national parks for profit is more proof of Parks' aim to continue commercializing our national parks as they add further restrictions to individual visitors.
Tasmanians already pay for the roads and infrastructure through their taxes. Certainly no longer "...a national park for the people for all time" as stated on Parks website.
Neil Walker, Newstead
MUST be trying to raise funds for the stadium.
Not sure what percentage the increases will be for the fire levy but I know what the land tax increases are for my business property.
The current invoice is 23 per cent higher than last year. And can you believe that there has been a 95 per cent increase over five years.
We think there is price gouging by fuel and food companies. This must top them.
No wonder businesses are struggling.
David Rowlings, Riverside
I WOULD like to ask the no stadium people if they have ever seen any change to their lives?
Whichever party in power spends enormous amounts of money on what some would say is just another white elephant ... in my 81years I can honestly say that I have never seen any change to my life.
For god's sake let's just get on with it and stop whingeing.
Lawrence Scott, Deloraine
THE council unanimously recommended to the state government to reduce the speed limit in the Launceston CBD to 50 km per hour and this has been in place since the start of October.
I was surprised to see this included major arterial roads such as Bathurst Street and Wellington Street and that it applies 24 hours a day.
Naturally lower speeds reduce the risk of harm from accidents but it does seem that safety is being put ahead of other factors - such as transport efficiency. The slower the transit time through the city the more traffic congestion and I submit the impact is logarithmic not linear. Traffic congestion robs us of one of the most precious things in the world - time. Excessive traffic also reduces happiness.
There is a case for adopting variable speed limit signs on these arterial roads - where (say) a 60 km limit drops to 50 km for peak risk periods, such as when the roads are wet. I'm sure experienced traffic engineers could implement this and I notice variable speed limits are in place on some thoroughfares heading into Hobart.
Tony Gray, Carrick
CONGRATULATIONS to Emily Briffa, founder and chief executive of Hamlet Café, Hobart.
Established for 7.5 years, the free training café for unrepresented people wishing to enter the "in-demand" hospitality industry is a credit to her and participating trainees (both past and present), who have gained knowledge and confidence whilst on life's journey of expanding horizons and different opportunities once unknown.
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
DEAR Editor,
Just when I was beginning to think state Labor had a modicum of integrity, they succumb to the shadowy figures who surreptitiously line their party's pockets leaving Tasmania with the slushiest donation laws in the country.
Yet another reason to never vote for the party puppets in the Legislative who raise or lower their hands on command with little heed to the moral and ethical issues before them.
Ian Broinowski, Hobart
