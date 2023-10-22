City Mission conference will address 'mental health epidemic'

A mental health and wellbeing conference from City Mission will address ways to reduce stigma and support others experiencing poor mental health in November.
The two day conference called Alongside is a first from City Mission, and will feature expert guest speakers in their field, including a keynote speaker psychiatrist Angelo Diedricks.
Recent statistics as of October 5 from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW), report 21 per cent of Australians aged 16 to 85 were estimated to have experienced a mental health disorder in the past year.
Nearly 14 per cent of children and adolescents aged four to 17 were also estimated to have experienced a mental illness.
City Mission chief executive Stephen Brown said the number of people experiencing crises across many aspects of life was increasing.
"City Mission sees the impacts this has on people's lives every day, as they serve many clients across Northern Tasmania who need support, and we know this is the case for many other community sector organisations," Mr Brown said.
City Mission currently offers a number of relief services for community and family support, grief and loss, drug and alcohol recovery and a number of youth services.
Mr Brown said the conference aimed to help the community be better equipped to respond to "this modern day epidemic".
"The right support needs to be available to allow those with mental ill health to get back to being their best selves," Mr Brown said.
"To help us all better support the many people we may know experiencing mental health challenges, we have initiated a conference to equip community members to be able to walk alongside those who are facing these very real issues today.
"The Alongside conference will provide a comprehensive roadmap to a greater understanding of those we walk alongside who may be experiencing mental ill health."
The conference runs November 9 and 10 at The Ark, with registrations available online through eventbrite.
