Riverside Olympic celebrate step-up to both statewide soccer leagues

Portuguese import Andre Chamusca and home-grown product Meg Connolly were the major winners as Riverside Olympic celebrated their arrival into a second statewide soccer league.
Three days after confirmation that the club will join the Women's Super League next season, nearly 200 people squeezed into their Windsor Park clubrooms for the annual awards night.
On a huge night for the Connolly family, Meg won her third Northern Championship Women's best and fairest, claimed another club golden boot after passing 150 senior goals during the season and was named most promising under-21 female while older sister Hannah was named most improved women's player after making the transition from hockey.
As Jess Whiteley became the latest life member and Chelsea Wing claimed Troy Scott's president's award, the club embraced the challenge of stepping up to the WSL.
"There's lots to be done but we feel capable or we would not have gone into it," Scott said. "The players wanted it and the club wanted it."
Chamusca finished as Olympic's top scorer in the NPL and has returned to Europe since the season, but coach Helder Dos Santos Silva said he is "desperate" to return.
"He is a great guy who worked really hard to win this and wants to keep helping the club," he said.
NPL captain Daniel Nash added: "It's been a massive transformation this season bringing more professionalism to the club, training four nights a week and seeing massive improvement."
Campbell Young (U21s), Daniel Shaw (NC) and Rhys Kinslow (NC1) won the other senior player of the year awards.
AWARDS: Players of year, NPL Tasmania: Andre Chamusca; U21s: Campbell Young; Women's NC: Meg Connolly; Men's NC: Daniel Shaw; NC1: Rhys Kinslow; U17 boys: Ethan Eades and Tom Allen; U17 girls: Skyla Higgins; U15s: Eden Sturdy; most promising U21 men: Will Prince; most promising U21 women: Meg Connolly; most improved men: Liam Poulson; most improved women: Hannah Connolly; golden boot: Meg Connolly; president's award: Chelsea Wing; life member: Jess Whiteley; club person: Jamie Colgrave
Launceston United have confirmed the re-appointment of WSL coach Nick Rawlinson.
Rawlinson oversaw a positive first season since taking over from Lynden Prince and Frank Compton, finishing third and reaching a third-straight cup final, and said he is looking for continuing improvement into 2024.
With 25 years of coaching experience, Rawlinson has previously been in charge of Riverside and multiple junior representative teams.
"I am excited and grateful to have the opportunity to remain as the WSL coach," he said on United's Facebook page.
"I look forward to continuing to work with the talented female players at Launceston United. With the recent addition of two new clubs into the WSL, l believe it will be an eventful year.
"I would like to thank everyone who was involved in the female program at LUSC this year and look forward to seeing everyone again for the 2024 season."
The club said Rawlinson also helped run events during female football week and assisted with the female pathway program's vision, adding: "We are lucky to have Nick and his passion for the game at the club for another season."
United announced last week that Lino Sciulli will take over from Fernando Munoz as NPL Tasmania coach in 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.