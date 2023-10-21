The Examinersport
Home/Sport/A-League

Riverside Olympic celebrate step-up to both statewide soccer leagues

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated October 22 2023 - 1:51pm, first published 10:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Portuguese import Andre Chamusca and home-grown product Meg Connolly were the major winners as Riverside Olympic celebrated their arrival into a second statewide soccer league.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.