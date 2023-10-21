Top-two sides start early breakaway as rain wrecks match-up

On a day where it originally looked like rain would be the winner, the weather only emerged victorious at one ground.
While Longford and Legana's clash came to an end four overs in, Hadspen and Evandale Panthers completed the perfect start to their seasons - going two from two.
Hadspen's strong bowling performance set up an impressive nine-wicket win over ACL.
The Bluebacks won the toss and batted but were dismissed within the 23rd over, bowled out for 69 as each Hadspen bowler collected a wicket.
Faheem Khan once again led the way with 4-9, claiming the wicket of opener Simon Chappell (18) as well as batters in the middle and lower order.
Zac Reissig's (1-18) wicket of Huraira Arshad (20) proved crucial, while coach Tristan Weeks once again bowled well - going for only six runs off his five overs.
Weeks was the sole dismissal in the Chieftains' batting innings, falling victim to Chappell (1-27) for a run-a-ball 11.
However, his fellow top-order batters were able to see the visitors home and Glenn Ellis (23*) and TCL debutant Stan Tyson (19*) both faced 33 balls en route to chasing the total down in the 13th over.
Evandale Panthers' captain-coach Jonty Manktelow showed why he is the reigning Jason Savage Medallist in their 75-run win over Perth.
Manktelow made an unbeaten 76 before taking 2-15 off his seven overs to have his Panthers sitting atop the TCL ladder after two weeks of play.
Batting first, the Panthers finished at 6-210 as Grant Davern (46) and Mark Cooper (32) started things off strong once again before Manktelow came to the crease.
Perth did well to restrain the Panthers' middle order but Manktelow and Jacob Walker (21) combined for a sixth-wicket partnership of 61 to put them in a commanding position.
Perth's vice-captain Matthew Walton (2-47) was the sole multiple wicket-taker, while Rila Rizvy was economical with his 1-18 off five overs.
Walton proved to be the shining light in the Demons' batting innings as well, providing a run-a-ball 46 after his side were 5-40.
Paul Fruin (18), skipper Mason Keane (17) and Andrew Rigby (12*) were the only other batters to make double figures as the Panthers' bowlers showed they are a force to be reckoned with.
Spinner Sam McLean finished with 4-37, which included three maidens, while Walker completed a strong all-round performance with 3-31 from his eight overs.
Longford were 0-39 off four overs before their match against Legana at Cressy was called off due to rain.
Jackson Blair was taking a liking to the Durhams' bowlers in their first game of the season, taking 25 off his 14 balls, while Hamad Shah was 10 off 13.
Trevallyn had the premier league bye, while club legend Phil Gregory played match 450 in their loss to Longford in A-grade.
