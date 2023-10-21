Eagle scores his maiden century in nick of time as Mowbray triumph

Storylines don't get much better.
Mowbray all-rounder Ishang Shah scored his maiden first-grade century as he hit the winning runs for his team on Saturday at Invermay Park.
It had been an intense build up with his Mowbray teammates chewing their nails as Shah went to 90 from 80 balls.
The Eagles were chasing 215 with three wickets in the sheds and nine overs remaining.
Mowbray, who finished 8-216, took another seven overs to knock-off the final 16 runs but it was well worth it for the finish.
Shah hit big down the ground and in one of the lovely human moments, his teammate Sam Artis gave him a big hug half-way down the pitch. You couldn't help but chuckle as their Mowbray teammates on the sideline were yelling 'run 'em' to make sure the elated pair actually ran the length of the pitch to secure the win.
Whether Shah knew he had made a century at that point was unclear but his jubilant teammates were happy to let him know.
Shah, who finished unbeaten on 100 from 98 balls with four sixes, said it was a great win to be part of and an important one to building team momentum.
"My only (focus) was to try and hit the bad balls and not try to do anything different because I did get starts in the first two games but I just wanted to convert those starts into big runs," he said.
"I'm so proud of the whole team effort and I reckon this is the best innings I have played in my career until now."
Shah said he had faith in his teammates as the Eagles strove to win.
"It wasn't so tense to be honest because we know all our 11 can bat and they can at least make 10 or 15 runs each so I was confident in them as well," he said.
Shah said it was his first century after he made three scores in the 90s with South Launceston in 2019.
Captain Luke Scott had high praise for the match-winner.
"He was really positive when he came out, we were in a little bit of trouble at 4-70 and he really had a job to do," he said.
"His intent to get on with it (was great), he hit all the bad balls he got - he hit them for four or six and really put the pressure back on them. It's a bit of reward for Ish, he a bit of a tough year last year so it's good he got a few (runs)."
Shah and Lachlan Clark put on a 101-run stand, a partnership which also drew praise from the skipper. Scott lauded the effort of opposition captain Matt Bennett who smacked 89 from 72 balls.
