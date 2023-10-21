Review: Encore's Boy From Oz a tour-de-force in vibrant theatre

But despite the gripes, Oz is still a spectacle of a musical. It accomplishes a feat of condensation and does tug at the heartstrings regardless. Take Allen's songs - which he penned with such fecundity - and wrap them in most of the extraordinary aspects of his life and you won't be able to fault the dynamism, its pure electricity and get-on-your-feet energy. For Encore, which performed the show in 2009, this is a restaging of triumph, a tour-de-force - one well worth the price of admission. And, whether it be the most accurate version of Allen or not, he "lives on, on the stage alone".