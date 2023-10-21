Cricket North wrap: Shamrocks get win on board, Young South pair shine

South Launceston have retained top spot on the Greater Northern Cup ladder with a strong away victory.
Thrilled skipper Jeremy Jackson was pleased to report they didn't miss an over despite the weather not looking promising in the lead up to the game.
In fact, he said it started raining straight after the match in a stroke of good luck.
The Knights posted a 8-181 before Wynyard registered 143 from 44 overs.
Youngsters Oliver Knowles (49) and Thomas Hawkins (24) starred in the top order with a 50-run partnership before Nathan Philip knocked 35.
Jackson said the young pair put on what was ultimately a match-defining partnership.
"They soaked up a bit of pressure after we lost an early wicket," he said.
"They batted together beautifully and for long enough to build a really meaningful partnership."
They laid a great platform for big-hitter Philip.
"Nathan was able to come in and play his way and up the scoring rate late and that couldn't have worked any better," Jackson said.
While Wynyard started their chase well (4-96), it came unstuck with the fall of five wickets for 19 runs.
Spinners Brodie Jarrad and Jackson went to work with two wickets each in this period.
Jackson said the pitch suited the spinners better and both teams saw the fruits of that.
The skipper said it was great to be 3-0 but the Knights would need to continue to tidy up their catching in the field.
Meanwhile, Westbury notched their first victory of the season, with a win under the Duckworth-Lewis System at Ingamells Oval.
Stand-in skipper Ollie Wood said there were two overs at the start and then play stopped due to rain for about two hours before resuming.
The Shamrocks made 7-202 from a reduced 36 overs and bowled out Sheffield for 107 in 26 overs.
Middle-order batter Joel Lloyd, who recently returned from a summer in England, cracked 66 from 58 balls with nine boundaries.
The returning Jono Chapman (24 not out) and recruit Sisitha Jayasinghe (33) also batted well.
Wood said first-drop Jayasinghe set the tone, playing with good intent and looking to get off strike. Lloyd then followed his lead.
Wood rated it a top team bowling performance and noted recruit Ian Labrooy did well to spin out key batters Alex King and Marc Simonds.
"To get those two guys was really big in the context of the game," Wood said.
Launceston were left to rue their trouble toppling over Devonport's lower order after having their opponents at 7-81 at NTCA no. 1.
Number eight Brock Bucknell finished 36 not out from 58 balls as the visitors posted 8-148.
The Lions got starts with the bat but couldn't go on as first-drop Ben Humphrey top-scored with 33.
Launceston tail-enders Roy Penn (28) and Jonah Cooper (9) battled bravely after their team was 8-102 before the Lions were all out for 121 from 43 overs.
Riverside's match was over early with Ulverstone cruising past their 10-139 in 33 overs at River Park.
It happened despite Riverside getting off to a positive start with opener Ramesh Sundra (40) and first-drop Matt Owens (21) both getting strong starts.
Captain Peter New also hit a handy 27 to get the Blues to 5-112.
But the visitors managed only another 27 runs.
Rhys French, who has tripped up Northern sides in the past, was at it again with 5-24 from nine overs while Blake Wolstenholme claimed 3-29.
Ulverstone's number four Toby Hutton, who smacked 53 from 52 balls with a pair of sixes, ensured the run chase went smoothly.
The Blues' Lyndon Stubbs was the most economical of the bowlers with 2-28 at an average of 2.80 per over.
