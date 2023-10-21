The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Cricket North wrap: Shamrocks get win on board, Young South pair shine

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated October 21 2023 - 10:12pm, first published 9:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston's Archie Wilkinson fires one down to Devonport's Brock Bucknell at NTCA no. 1 on Saturday. Picture by Craig George
Launceston's Archie Wilkinson fires one down to Devonport's Brock Bucknell at NTCA no. 1 on Saturday. Picture by Craig George

South Launceston have retained top spot on the Greater Northern Cup ladder with a strong away victory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.