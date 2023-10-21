'Living under the bridge': Request to install showers for homeless

A Northern Midlands councillor says he knows first hand that homeless people are taking shelter under the bridge in Perth.
Councillor Paul Terrett made the observation in the October meeting when councillors discussed a request for public showers at Longford Memorial Hall in response to growing homelessness in the area.
The motion was discussed with a recommendation from the council officer to investigate the need for a public shower in Longford and to identify a suitable location.
The Longford Memorial Hall is currently being redeveloped and adding a shower could increase costs to the project, which has received $460,000 in funds.
The council officer's notes say that Memorial Hall plans are "finalised and the redevelopment is substantially progressed".
"The inclusion of accessible showers at this stage would increase costs and extend the time frame of the project if approvals were achieved," the notes read.
"Prior to making a decision, council should rely upon a further report to council inclusive of a needs analysis and suitable locations if required."
The shower request came from Longford District Committee.
Annette Aldersea, who spoke during public question time, asked whether converting one of the existing toilet facilities into a shower was possible.
She requested that council act urgently as discussions had been ongoing for a number of years and that there were a number of homeless people requiring a shower facility.
Councillor Matthew Brooks said that it would cost a little bit of extra money to change plans, but it would be a minimal cost and in a central location.
"I think we need it somewhere where it's easily accessible and people can monitor it a little bit there," he said.
Another possible location would be the town hall, he said.
"It is a growing problem around Longford, with the homeless and I think we do need to start looking at ways that we can help these people out with the shower. The least we can do."
Deputy mayor Janet Lambert said the issue "is not going away" and other communities would be watching what they're doing.
Cr Terrett agreed, saying there would be a similar need in Perth as well as in Campbell Town.
"So the problem is much broader than Longford and we should be conscious if we're going to do this, what's the need in those other communities?"
The motion was carried unanimously.
