Cricket North women's: Knights win Webster's return game in round one

South Launceston co-coach Caitlyn Webster was thrilled to be back on the park with her mates after missing all of last Cricket North women's season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.
The Knights, who finished 2-69, beat Launceston in their season-opener, chasing down the Lions' 6-68 in 10 overs at NTCA no. 2 on Saturday.
Webster, a wicket-keeper, was busy in her return game with two catches and a run-out assist.
"I had lots of nerves as I always do, regardless of whether it's my 10th game of the season or first one back after injury," she said.
"But it was an awesome feeling to be back and even better to get through unscathed."
Webster injured her right knee while playing football for Old Launcestonians in the first game of the 2022 NTFAW season.
"It's really exciting, it's been a long 18 months (off cricket) ... it felt good today with having a bit of an impact in the field but not so much with the bat but I'll look to improve that," she said.
"The main thing is (the knee) is feeling pretty good so far."
Amy Duggan was South's match-winner with an unbeaten 42 from 31 balls, featuring four boundaries, at the top of the order.
Alice McLauchlan also chipped in a handy 15 not out.
Cassie Blair was the shining light for Launceston with 2-13 from four overs, including bowling out experienced pair Ava Curtis and Webster.
Izzie McRobbie starred on debut for the Lions with 14 from 16 balls, including two boundaries, before being bowled by Knights co-coach Belinda Wegman.
Wegman was the best of South's bowlers with 3-12 from three overs.
Duggan also picked up a wicket, bowling Michelle Allen.
Webster said the Knights found their rhythm with quick wickets after a shaky start.
"From a batting perspective, for the girls to go out chase it down in under 10 overs was a really good effort and I'm very impressed with that," she said.
The co-coach had praise for Duggan's effort.
"She's always been a very powerful player, watching her when she's on, is amazing," she said.
"She's got that strength, she can hit a ball pretty much anywhere."
The coach also lauded the efforts of the team's young players.
Riverside got their season off to a winning start with a convincing victory over Westbury at NTCA no. 2.
The Blues bowled the Shamrocks out for 25 and before making 1-30.
Riverside skipper Elyse Page took 4-5 from three overs while coach Sophie Parkin and Meg Radford claimed two scalps each.
Monique Booth top-scored for the victors with an unbeaten 18.
