'The wonderful and the weird' make 166th Longford show one to remember

A brown border collie flies over four hurdles, reaches a box which shoots out a tennis ball - catches it - then darts back over the hurdles to her owner, covering 31 metres in roughly five seconds and dropping the ball at his feet.
"It's sometimes referred to as drag racing for dogs," said Mr Strong, president of Tasmanian Flying Paws Dog Club.
"It's a team of four dogs against another team of four dogs where the objective is to get the balls back over the four jumps as quickly as possible."
Mr Strong and several of his canine companions - including the brown border collie, River - were one of the star attractions at the Longford Show on Saturday, October 21, by demonstrating their unique dog sport of Flyball.
Alongside the Pelican Puppet Show, Poultry Club of Tasmania and sheepdog trials, The Flying Paws Dog Club was one of the 166th annual show's most interesting outfits, attracting a steady crowd of onlookers throughout the day.
Despite occasional showers, the Longford event drew in crowds in the thousands with its promise of kids rides; Sesame Street favourites Elmo and Cookie Monster; a "best-ever" animal nursery including a swift parrot and miniature goats; and showjumping.
"It's gone really well," said Kristy Springer, Longford Show's secretary.
"For our 166th year, we've had some wonderful stuff return or make its first appearance."
The show this year had "something for everyone" - the high-flying, the agricultural and the cute - and one of the returning acts was certainly hoping to appeal to an even wider crowd.
The ever-popular fleece competition - where more than 42 properties were represented by 127 fleece, straight from the sheep's back - was building on its history, prestige and education of the public this year.
"We're hoping to really get people more involved and interested, because we're right up there with the level of Hobart," said Jim Young, one of the fleece competitions chief organisers.
So, according to Mr Young, what makes a good fleece?
"Brightness, strength, crimp, lustre and the biggest factor is weight," he said.
And what makes a good Longford Show? It might be some of the same things, like lustre and brightness, and a drawing in of some of the wonderful and the weird of the world.
