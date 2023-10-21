'Unbelievable': Hikers incensed by new Cradle Mountain shuttle fee

Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service (PWS) have announced a new fee for the previously free Cradle Mountain shuttle bus service, and some hikers are calling it "ridiculous".
PWS announced the introduction of the $15 per adult cost for the return visitor transport service on Friday, October 20.
Fees will be in place from November 15, with money to be used as a "cost recovery strategy".
The shuttle bus between the visitor centre and Dove Lake has been free since 2018, and in operation in various forms since 2004.
It runs 365 days per year, on average every 15 minutes throughout the day, according to Parks and Wildlife.
PWS said the Wilderness World Heritage Area will be placed on "more sustainable footing" through the fee, which will help reduce the shuttle's $3 million-plus annual operating costs.
The fee is also envisaged as a reinvestment fund for the national park's critical infrastructure and protection.
The shuttle bus cost recovery charge - which allows a holder to use the shuttle for 72 hours from the time of purchase - will be included as part of the Overland Track booking fee and the Icon Daily National Park Pass.
An annual shuttle bus ticket is available for $45 for National Parks Pass holders.
"PWS will ensure that commercial operators who currently use the shuttle bus for their guests to enter the park are supported and have time to adopt the new model into their operations," the department told ACM.
While Parks and Wildlife said the shuttle fee is reasonable, hikers were quick to disagree, many calling it "over the top" during a cost of living crisis.
"This is absolutely outrageous," wrote one commenter, Nikki Atkins, on the Parks and Wildlife Services Facebook announcement of the fees.
"This is a disgrace to Tasmanians who have supported Tas Parks for decades."
Others cited Park statistics, which noted 80 per cent of visitation to Cradle Mountain comes from interstate or international travellers, and asked for discounts or even free bus travel for Tasmanians.
"The Australian Constitution does not allow for states to impose differential charges based on a person's place of residence for the same service," a Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service spokesperson said.
"Parks passes were not designed to pay for a single transport service [like the shuttles] that comes at a significant cost.
"Importantly, this initiative means that parks pass revenue is reinvested directly into maintaining critical infrastructure and protecting Tasmania's natural and cultural values.
"PWS is committed to keep working with locals and operators in the region on what this change means for them."
