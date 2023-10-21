'Things got bad, fast', tiger snake survivor shares horrifying story

A Launceston woman who was bitten by a tiger snake twice and lived to tell the tale said she doesn't remember anything until she woke up at the hospital.
Kellie Potter was fishing at Waterhouse, in Tasmania's North-East, with her 15-year-old son Marshall Richards on October 2.
Ms Potter said she doesn't remember much of anything 30 seconds after the bite because "things got bad, fast".
"I don't remember what exactly happened. This has all been relayed back to me from my son because he was the one that saved my life," she said.
"I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for his quick thinking."
Ms Potter said they had finished fishing and decided to walk on the rocks near the water.
"Marshall jumped over a rock, and I stepped on it and onto the snake, which bit me twice near the knee, " she said.
"At the time, we both thought we had a bit of time. You hear stories about people who get bitten by snakes and don't get sick for a few hours later.
"Marshall tied his jumper around my leg, and then I tried to walk back to the car when I collapsed."
Ms Potter was flown to the Royal Hobart Hospital by helicopter and put in an induced coma.
"It was a bit 'touch and go' there for a while," she said.
"I was in the ICU for three days and was given two doses of antivenom.
"The doctors and paramedics didn't think I would make it, and the doctor in the ICU had said I shouldn't be here. It was a very humbling experience."
Without her son's quick thinking, Ms Potter wouldn't be here.
"I am very proud of him," she said.
"Throughout the ordeal, he was very calm and knew exactly what to do.
"Things could have been very different if I had been alone or with someone else."
Ms Potter has since been transferred to the Launceston General Hospital (LGH) but said she is not out of the woods yet.
"I've still got issues with my kidneys and my liver. So I can't really get out of bed much at all," she said.
"But I'm hoping to turn a corner soon.
"I just hope other people are aware snakes are about, even though it isn't summertime, and to be aware."
