The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

'Things got bad, fast', tiger snake survivor shares horrifying story

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
October 21 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Launceston woman who was bitten by a tiger snake twice and lived to tell the tale said she doesn't remember anything until she woke up at the hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering health and court reporting in Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.