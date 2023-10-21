More homes needed, but Fingal housing opponents remain persistent

Critics of an affordable housing project in Fingal have penned an open letter to Break O'Day Council and leading politicians detailing their objections to the plans.
The proposed project would create eight social housing units on 29 Talbot Street in Fingal, and is led by Break O'Day Council and Centacare Evolve Housing.
In the letter to council, Premier Jeremy Rockliff, Opposition Leader Rebecca White and local MPs, opponents say that Fingal lacks essential services and is an unsuitable location for social housing.
They also said the state government's definition of appropriate locations for social housing is that "they should be in well-located suburbs with good access to services".
"Fingal does not meet this test," they argued.
Those opposing the project took a petition to Break O'Day Council in August and say their concerns remain unanswered.
In response, the council sent a letter from its general manager on September 19 responding to concerns and attempting to make sure residents "have all the facts" about the Fingal Affordable Housing project.
"Although we acknowledge the concerns expressed by the residents of Fingal, it is the responsibility of the council to make decisions keeping in mind the welfare of the entire Break O'Day community, while balancing the needs of everyone," the letter said.
The council has previously said there are more than 100 applicants on the social housing wait list in Break O'Day.
Funding for six of the units in the development is from Homes Tasmania, which is contributing $1.08 million under round two of the Community Housing Growth Program.
These include five two-bedroom units and a one-bedroom unit.
A Homes Tasmania spokesperson said there were 41 applicants on the housing register who have listed Break O'Day municipality as their first preference.
"We know our regional towns are the backbone of Tasmania and they are places where people want to live," the spokesperson said.
"We recognise that demand for social housing is not confined to our major population centres, and that it is important that we also increase the number of homes in our regional areas where there is expressed demand."
"Homes Tasmania owns and manages 79 social housing dwellings in Break O'Day - including 13 in Fingal - and we are acting on feedback from local councils to deliver more housing in regional areas," the spokesperson said.
In addition to the eight unit development, Homes Tasmania has five units of social housing in the construction pipeline for Break O'Day, they said.
"We would like to thank Centacare Evolve Housing for proposing this development and the Break O'Day Council for providing the land for the units and for their strong support for the plan."
In response to questions about whether the government would invest in social infrastructure for the area, Health Minister Guy Barnett cited the St Marys hospital, which will now be operated by Ochre Health.
"These facilities are crucial to those living in the region, including Fingal residents," he said.
But the opponents, who claim they have the support of 25 per cent of the town's adult population, are still resistant.
"We have no power of veto over this misguided proposal, but we will continue to make our case at local, state and national level," they said.
