The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Small change making a big difference for children with disabilities

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
October 22 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Tasmanian charity and a national supermarket chain have teamed up to provide vital services for children with disabilities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering health and court reporting in Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.