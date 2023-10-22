Small change making a big difference for children with disabilities

A Tasmanian charity and a national supermarket chain have teamed up to provide vital services for children with disabilities.
Throughout October, Woolworths is encouraging customers to help sick kids and families through their Small Change for Good campaign.
Customers shopping at participating Launceston supermarkets will have the option to round up their shop at self-checkouts or purchase a $2 appeal token at serviced checkouts.
All funds will be donated to St Giles, Tasmania's largest charity for children with disabilities, helping to provide equipment for early education and intervention programs across the state.
Woolworths has partnered with St Giles since 2016, and has raised a total of $504,000 in funds to date.
Woolworths state general manager for Tasmania Sarah Gooding said the campaign has a huge impact on local children and their families.
"We are extremely grateful to our customers in Launceston for their generosity," she said.
"We continue to see strong momentum for the Small Change Appeal from the local community each year, which has delivered over half a million dollars across the state to fund services and equipment for St Giles as they continue to help kids thrive."
The Woolworths Small Change Appeal has also provided funds to support children like Felix, who was born with a rare brain condition called Hypoplasia of the Corpus Callosum.
Felix's mum, Clare, said the condition affects the part of his brain that connects his left and right side.
"Felix has been working with his therapy team at St Giles since he was just nine months old, regularly participating in physiotherapy, OT and hydrotherapy," she said.
"With the support of his team, he learnt to crawl a year and a half ago and has recently learnt how to stand.
"Felix's disability doesn't define him or stop him from enjoying activities that other four-year-old boys do, such as running around with his friends in his frame rider and regularly playing at the park with his sister."
St Giles chief executive Honni Pitt said every donation makes a difference.
"Our partnership with Woolworths has been immensely successful, and we are thankful to the many Launceston customers who have supported the fundraising appeals," Ms Pitt said.
"These donations help us to provide the support and services needed to help aid children like Felix with disabilities across Tasmania."
