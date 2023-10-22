New $550k toilet block under way at Freycinet National Park

Freycinet National Park is getting a new set of toilets to replace the block at South Wineglass Bay and Cooks Beach Campgrounds, but walkers in the area will remain unaffected by the construction.
Work has started on constructing new toilets at the Freycinet National Park Peninsula Circuit to help improve the visitor experience.
The Tasmanian Parks and Wildlife Service has awarded the contract to East Coast Constructions, Parks Minister Nick Duigan said.
The works will cost $550,000 from the government's Boost Maintenance Funding, and is expected to take about three months to complete.
"Walker access to existing amenities during construction will not be affected, and works will aim to keep impacts on the walker experience to a minimum," Mr Duigan said.
"Due to the remote location of the toilets, a helicopter will be required to transport all materials to site, which may result in some low-level construction noise during daylight hours."
The Boost Maintenance Funding program is also contributing $20,000 for repairs to Claytons Jetty in the Southwest National Park.
It also includes $260,000 for repairs and asbestos removal to keep staff and volunteers safe on Maatsuyker Island.
The Highfield Historic Site received $220,000 for heritage building protection, while the Jaffa Vale Track in the Walls of Jerusalem National Park has received $50,000 to complete the final stage of track repairs.
