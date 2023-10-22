Launceston in danger of getting crowded out of WBBL market

With the benefit of hindsight, it would be difficult to imagine how the Hobart Hurricanes' WBBL season-opener in Launceston could have gone much worse.
Emphatically outperformed with the bat, ball and in the field by a hungrier Perth Scorchers outfit, the team look the length of the Western Australian coastline away from making their first grand final at the ninth time of asking.
The late withdrawal of Nicola Carey and Elyse Villani suggests an over-reliance on star names.
The combined contributions of their much-hyped imports - five runs (Bryony Smith 5, Lizelle Lee 0, Shabnim Ismail 0) and zero wickets (Ismail 0-29, Smith 0-13) - gives new depth to the word underwhelming.
Having a bowler top scoring with the bat (Molly Strano's 37) always suggests problems elsewhere.
Four ducks is well on the way to a busy pond.
Beginning with 4-19 and ending with 5-8 isn't conducive to a big score.
Having lost two big-hitting batters, the selection of bowler Amy Smith who then didn't bowl and recorded a golden duck when reliable run-scorer Emma Manix-Geeves was ignored was, at best, strange and, at worst, dumb.
And a fielding display which haemorrhaged runs was never going to paper over cracks in the other disciplines.
It is the nature of Twenty20 cricket that any contest can throw up damning statistics, but perhaps the most concerning figure of the night was the most elusive.
The attendance for the match was not announced and has not since appeared on reliable national website austadiums.com, despite it being possible to count within the timeframe of an over or two.
It was dismal. Several hundred at best.
And yet it was a Friday night in fine weather with the prospect of exciting internationals on show.
The decline of sporting attendances specifically in Launceston but in Tasmania in general has been dramatic and can't be blamed entirely on COVID-19.
BBL crowds at UTAS have gone from 16,734 (v Thunder) in 2017 and 13,836 (v Strikers) and 8753 (v Stars) both in 2019, to 3316 (v Sixers) in 2021.
Since last season's gates of 5342 (v Scorchers on the Monday before Christmas) and 4822 (v Heat on Australia Day), the venue's allocation of BBL matches has been halved.
The WBBL still play two matches in Launceston, with the second coming up against Sydney Thunder at 6.10pm on Monday, October 30. But if spectators can't be bothered with a Friday-night fixture, the prospect of them flooding in 10 minutes after finishing work on a Monday don't look good.
This season's BBL offering is also in the uninspiring Monday-night timeslot - against Sydney Sixers on December 11.
Adding to the saga is the match promotion, or rather the lack of it. There appeared to be no school visits, open training sessions, kids' clinics, TV adverts or Hawthorn-style around-the-stadium promos and many Launceston people have since commented they did not know it was on.
It's as easy to blame the scheduling as it is the illness formerly known as coronavirus, but if Northern cricket fans don't start attending games they are hardly in a strong position to complain if they lose them.
Which would be hugely disappointing because the former home of AFL in Tasmania has proved to be such an excellent place to play the nation's summer sport.
Introducing drop-in wickets a decade ago, UTAS Stadium swiftly adapted to the alternative usage, attracting a crowd of 17,771 to the memorable Ricky Ponting tribute match and consistently attracting larger BBL attendances than the city featured in the Hobart Hurricanes' name.
However, this is no longer the case and unless Launceston cricket fans start supporting such fixtures, the arrangement could collapse quicker than the Hurricanes' lower order.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.