Transformative new program to help women see themselves as leaders

Gender inequity remains a source of struggle for women seeking leadership roles in male-dominated industries.
However, a transformative program designed to tackle gender inequality and empower Tasmanian women is seeking to change this.
The 2023 Tasmanian Leaders I-LEAD Women in Industry program saw 44 women from construction, forestry, mining, manufacturing, energy, and agriculture connect to advance their careers and disrupt the status quo.
Tasmanian Leaders chief executive Angela Driver said participants of the program would join an encouraging and welcoming network of influential and supportive women.
"The program intends to boost leadership and build new networks between the women to enable them to lead more effectively and with greater confidence and purpose," she said.
"[Throughout the program] participants will hear from many professional facilitators and prominent professionals offering insights drawn from their experiences and successes.
"One of the highlights was a cultural awareness session with Carleeta Thomas and Cody Gangell, from wukalina walk guides, learning about the cultural legacy of our First Nations people."
Ms Driver said the 2023 program builds on the successful 2022 program.
"A notable addition to the 2023 program is the introduction of peer mentoring by connecting the 2022 and 2023 cohorts," she said.
"This innovative feature creates a collaborative environment, allowing participants to learn from each other and enhance their leadership journeys.''
Ms Driver said the program offers seven in-person and online sessions from October to November.
"During our opening session in Launceston, participants explored the neurobiology of leadership, understanding self and others, unconscious bias, systems thinking, communication, and personal well-being with facilitators Angela Driver and Dr Polly McGee," she said.
"They also had the privilege of hearing from Dr Niki Vincent, the Commissioner for Gender Equality in the public sector in Victoria, and Dr Robin Banks, on disability rights, human rights, public policy, and advocacy."
