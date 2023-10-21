The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Transformative new program to help women see themselves as leaders

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated October 21 2023 - 12:16pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Gender inequity remains a source of struggle for women seeking leadership roles in male-dominated industries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering health and court reporting in Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.