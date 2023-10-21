New LGH nurses and midwives pay rise agreement locked in

Health Minister Guy Barnett was joined by Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation (ANMF) state secretary Emily Shepherd on Friday to welcome the new nurses and midwives agreement at the LGH.
The offer was accepted by the Health & Community Services Union (HACSU) and the ANMF on Wednesday.
As part of the offer, all Tasmanian nurses and midwives will receive:
Ms Shepherd said over 80 per cent of their voting members had endorsed this offer from government.
"The key issues for our members were in relation to recruitment retention, and obviously recognition of the existing workforce," Ms Shepherd said.
"We feel that this agreement absolutely goes to those key priorities for our members, particularly in relation to a wages offer that will now see Tasmanian nurses and midwives in line with or above national average."
She said the agreement was just the start, and a lot more work needed to be done over the next three years.
"Clearly we know that we haven't addressed every single member's individual needs, but we feel that this overall agreement is a really positive step forward to a much more positive and brighter position for the nursing and midwifery proficiency in Tasmania," she said.
Minister Barnett said more needed to be done for recruitment to build the workforce for the future.
"We have a growing population with increased healthcare needs well into the future," Mr Barnett said.
"We'll certainly look forward to working with our unions and the community on developing a plan to meet the needs of our community into the future."
He said the government was working to recruit nurses and midwives from the United Kingdom.
"They are expressing positive interest in Tasmania because this is the best place in the world to live, work and to raise a family," he said.
