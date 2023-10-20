No stars, no problem as Tigers continue to sparkle in Hockey One

The absence of Olympic stars Eddie Ockenden and Josh Beltz did not hamper the Tassie Tigers as they fought off a Perth Thundersticks second-half barrage to win in round three of the Hockey One League.
However, there was less joy for the Tigers women as the Western Australians prevailed 4-1 at the Tasmanian Hockey Centre.
A resolute defensive masterclass, the heroics of young Burras goalkeeper Max Larkin plus two penalty strokes from Kookaburra Jeremy Hayward helped the men prevail 2-1 and take top spot on the ladder.
Larkin reeled off a multitude of impressive saves to keep the Thundersticks out while Hayward made no mistake at the other end, converting in the 12th and 25th minutes before Tom Wickham reduced the arrears on the half-hour.
Finally finding a way past Larkin, the Kookaburra finished with aplomb in a crowded attacking circle, knocking the ball in between his legs with his back to goal.
The Thundersticks peppered away at the Tassie goal in the third quarter with a string of penalty corners, however, the home side's defence refused to buckle.
The experience of Commonwealth Games gold medallists Tim Deavin and Jeremy Edwards proved invaluable in the absence of their fellow Kookaburras while Larkin was playing like a man possessed as he continued to repel penalty corners, the Thundersticks managing to convert just once from 10 set pieces.
Hayward was delighted with a memorable victory.
"That was an onslaught," he said. "They came at us from the first whistle. We played into their hands and kept passing the ball to them, but luckily we had Max, he was fantastic tonight."
The women's match started with a flurry as the Thundersticks went three goals up inside 10 minutes.
Britney DeSilva scored her first Hockey One League goal before expertly converting the resultant conversion opportunity, and a firmly-hit Georgina Dowd strike from a penalty corner had the visitors flying.
Tassie hit back when Lucy Millington converted with a well directed drag flick in the 11th minute but were unable to make a succession of penalty corners count.
The visitors ensured the points would be heading west when Liné Malan managed the deftest of touches from a penalty corner in the 53rd minute.
The Tassie Tigers next head north to take on Brisbane Blaze on Friday night, while the Perth Thundersticks are at home to HC Melbourne on October 29.
