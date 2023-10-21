Labor's extended paid parental leave laws are a good idea

We give politicians a whack and hold them to account regularly. But we rarely say anything positive when good policy is formed.
The Albanese Labor government's plan to increase government-paid parental leave up to 26 weeks is a good policy.
The federal government is increasing the number of weeks of paid leave it will pay to working parents and is set to eventually pay families or singles a total of 26 weeks of paid leave by 2026.
The new scheme will allow fathers or secondary carers in 2026 to claim up to four weeks of paid leave and also encourages both parents to take up to four weeks of paid leave together.
The leave increase will be staggered over three years. New partnered parents can get up to 20 weeks of paid leave between them, but this will increase to 22 weeks in July 2024, 24 weeks in July 2025 and 26 weeks in July 2026.
A Launceston mother and business owner says increasing government-paid parental leave up to 26 weeks will financially help working families when they bring their newborn baby home.
Naturally, some businesses will not like a worker's ability to pick and choose when they take paid parental leave. They'll say it will impact negatively on them. Expect businesses in the service and retail sector to be the ones who dislike this change the most.
That's not an unreasonable claim because small businesses especially need the ability to plan for and accommodate staff absences in a way that minimises disruption.
But this policy's benefits will outweigh any negatives.
It will give more support to working families, improve outcomes for children and advance gender equality. How many families would benefit from both parents being available to attend to newborns' needs and, for those with other children, their needs? Most would.
These changes will also go some way to ensuring women's long-term economic equality.
The Albanese government is investing in equal parenting partnerships. There is a cost to this, but it should also boost the economy via better productivity once the parents return to work. Ultimately, having a happier and more secure workforce can also benefit businesses.
I recently spoke with three mums of newly born children at a function, and they all commented that they would have liked more understanding from their husbands' and partner's workplaces to take leave during the first month or so of their child's life. This policy should give families the flexibility to choose how they share the care of their newborn.
More extended paid parental leave has been associated with improved child development outcomes. It enables parents to spend more time with their newborns during their formative years, which can positively impact a child's early development.
Longer paid parental leave allows parents to balance work and family responsibilities better. This balance is critical for the well-being of both parents and children, reducing stress and enhancing overall family dynamics.
In this case, the proposed expansion of paid parental leave is a step in the right direction to address the needs of modern families and promote overall well-being. Let's hope Australians embrace it.
