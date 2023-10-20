The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Ice addict turned trafficker when ice use exceeded $1000 a day

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated October 21 2023 - 11:17am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Nigel Stagg leaves the Supreme Court in Launceston Picture Nick Clark
Luke Nigel Stagg leaves the Supreme Court in Launceston Picture Nick Clark

A 39-year-old chef moved out of home and turned to drug trafficking when his ice habit got out of control, the Supreme Court in Launceston heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.