Ice addict turned trafficker when ice use exceeded $1000 a day

A 39-year-old chef moved out of home and turned to drug trafficking when his ice habit got out of control, the Supreme Court in Launceston heard.
Luke Nigel Stagg pleaded guilty to count of trafficking in a controlled substance between October 13, 2020 and October 21, 2020.
Crown prosecutor Simone Wilson said Tasmania Police set up Operation McKay after several large cash deposits into an account held by [co-accused] Shanelle Renee Delaney.
Amounts of $11,000, $8000 and $3000 were deposited at the Mowbray post office in September, 2020.
Delaney, 39, pleaded guilty in 2022 to trafficking $40,000 worth of ice, GBL and GHB and was sentenced to a drug treatment order with a 20 month jail sentence attached if she failed to stay off drugs.
Ms Wilson said police intercepted parcels sent via Australia Post which contained drugs including ice, liquid G and GBL.
The parcels were sent to "Grant Buchanan" and "Alan Dean" at addresses in Cadorna and Mangan streets in Mowbray respectively.
On one occasion police intercepted a parcel at the Canning street mail centre containing 28.1 grams of ice and at St Leonards substituted a crystalline substance before it was delivered to the Cadorna street and Mangan street addresses which were under surveillance.
The pair kept track of parcels through Australia Post tracking.
"Ms Delaney and the accused arrived in her Jeep Cherokee and when Australia Post delivered the parcel she got out and took them and returned to her Clark Street address," Ms Wilson told the court.
When police raided the Clark St address five minutes later Delaney and Stagg were in the kitchen in close proximity to two parcels.
Ms Wilson said Stagg bought some drugs from Delaney and sold them.
Examination of Stagg's phone found messages indicating drug sales and negotiations.
But she said the state could not quantify how much Stagg sold.
A total of value of $42, 250 of drugs were imported including the notorious date rape drug GHB.
One of the other imported drugs was generally used as floor stripper and paint thinner.
Ms Wilson said Stagg had a prior conviction for drug matters in 2014.
Defence lawyer Fran McCracken said had worked for seventeen years as chef and had developed an ice addiction over ten years.
He had lost the family home in Waverley because of drugs.
She said Stagg started purchasing drugs from Delaney and selling when his ice habit exceeded $1000 a day.
"He moved out of the family home and in with Ms Delaney when his use was out of control about one week before the police search," she said.
"She would tell him what to do and he would do it. She was the higher link in the chain.
"Packages were collected at her request and he deposited the money."
Ms McCracken said Stagg had been clean of methylamphetamine since getting charged and had worked for 18 months as a bricklayer.
She said there was a clear need to distinguish between the offending of Delaney and her client.
"Her offending was for longer and concerned greater amounts of money," she said.
Ms McCracken submitted that Stagg would be suitable for a home detention order or a drug treatment order although he had ceased use.
Acting Justice David Porter said that he could not rule out sentencing Stagg to a home detention order.
"Other than that I can't say where it might end up," he said.
"There are no guarantees but I will have him assessed for home detention order."
Sentencing was adjourned until November 30 at 4.15pm.
